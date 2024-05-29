Pierce County deputies searching for suspects in violent hit-and-run collision

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are looking for suspects wanted for a violent hit-and-run collision that left one man seriously injured.

At about 3:05 a.m. on May 23, surveillance video captured a Mercedes traveling southbound on Golden Given Road East when it ran a stop sign and hit a Lexus SUV.

In the video, the occupants of the black, two-door Mercedes get out of the car and run away from the scene.

The driver of the Lexus SUV was seriously injured.

According to deputies, the Mercedes driver called the passenger by her first name, which sounded like “Bree.”

During their investigation, deputies found a firearm inside the Mercedes.

Additionally, the Mercedes’ owner is not the driver in the video, so deputies are unsure if the car was stolen.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit tpcrimestoppers.com.