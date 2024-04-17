Pieces come together to give financial support to Barisi Village project
Pieces come together to give financial support to Barisi Village project
Pieces come together to give financial support to Barisi Village project
Looking for a great starter tool kit on a budget? How does a 148-piece Cartman tool set for under $30 sound?
This ruching rules — the cloth is gathered along the seams to create folds that drape over potential problem areas.
Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives that offer many advantages over banks. Here’s what you should know about credit unions and how to join.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
Dozens of prospective jurors are being questioned inside Manhattan Criminal Court, where a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will ultimately be chosen to decide the former president’s fate.
When prolific venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lerer Hippeau announced in early 2024 they were pivoting away from consumer tech, it sparked a social media debate about whether there are still opportunities. Scheinman, founding managing partner, is even credited for coming up with the Zoom name. As to the notion that no one wants to invest in consumer tech anymore, Scheinman told TechCrunch “it’s not true.”
Tesla's global job cuts include reducing staff in the U.S. and China, the automakers' two biggest markets, across sales, tech, and engineering.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Budgeting apps can help you keep track of your finances, stick to a spending plan and reach your money goals. These are the best budget-tracking apps available right now.
The Overture Maps Foundation today launched the first beta of its global open map dataset. With this, the foundation, which is backed by the likes of Amazon, Esri, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom, is getting one step closer to launching a production-ready open dataset for developers who need geospatial data to power their applications. "This Beta release brings together multiple sources of open data, has been through several validation tests, is formatted in a new schema and has an entity reference system that allows attachment of other spatial data," said Marc Prioleau, executive director of Overture Maps Foundation.
For the firm that calls itself “the first check in deep tech,” the last check for SOSV’s latest $306 million fund took a bit longer than founder Sean O’Sullivan would have liked. “Given our track record, our rates of return, the proven successes, all the unicorns that have come out of SOSV in the past, you’d imagine we’d have closed it in three months,” O’Sullivan told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Instead, it took about a year and a half, with the most concerted effort occurring in the last six months, according to O’Sullivan.
If you want to upgrade your windshield wipers, then consider silicone wipers. They last longer than regular blades and hold up in extreme heat and cold.
The stories you need to start your day: A new federal abortion protection, the NBA play-in tournament and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Politics is set to become a complicating factor for the Fed.
Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.
I shop for a living — this is the Stanley tumbler I use to get through the daily grind.
These Southern-inspired classics are just like sweet tea: timeless and refreshing.
The “Golden Bachelor” was supposed to be something different. It turned out it was the same old thing — with older participants.