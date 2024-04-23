‘Piece of paradise’ is for sale on California coast. Peek inside $25 million listing

An aesthetically pleasing residence right off the Pacific blue has landed on the real estate market in Newport Beach, California, for $25 million.

Now this isn’t just your typical beach house — it’s one with historical significance under its roof.

“Nestled atop the serene bluff overlooking Newport Harbor’s Back Bay, this sprawling estate presents a rare gem in Newport Beach on one of the largest residential lots in the city,” said listing agent Brian Sperry in a news release. “The property’s architecture and layout were carefully planned to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, ensuring that each day is greeted with the sun’s warming rays and concludes with a stunning display of colors over the water.”

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence is spacious with 6,895 square feet and comes with views one can usually only see in a movie. Its historical aspect comes from the fact that the home has seen some pretty famous faces in its day.

“With a rich historical layer, the property’s elegant living space has had the honor of hosting numerous presidents, governors and other dignitaries,” the release says.

Features of the estate include:

Panoramic views

Tennis court

Pool house

Swimming pool

“Zoned for equestrian use”

“This exceptional estate offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of paradise in Newport Beach, where luxury meets natural beauty in perfect harmony, enriched by its legacy of distinguished guests,” Sperry noted.

The listing is held by Coldwell Banker Realty.

One of the bedrooms of the Newport Beach, California home.

‘Bonkers’ house for sale in Minnesota. Take a look at the ‘mid-century mausoleum’

House for sale in Washington looks typical — but some say inside is ‘chaos.’ See it