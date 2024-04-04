A piece of Indiana history could be in trouble after fire in Lynnville

LYNNVILLE, Ind. – A significant slice of Southern Indiana history could be in jeopardy after a fire gutted portions of the Lynnville library Wednesday night.

Brooke Bolton, director of the Boonville-Warrick County library systems, said a sheriff’s deputy was driving past the rumored stop on the Underground Railroad at 211 N. Main St. around 8 p.m. when they noticed a window blow out and flames shoot through the top of the roof.

Fire crews were able to squelch the blaze before it took the whole building. Bolton said investigators are “95% sure that it was an electrical fire.”

The library closes at 6, so it was luckily empty when the fire erupted.

Burns and busted windows and doors serve as evidence of a fire that gutted portions of the Lynnville, Indiana library on Wednesday, April 3. The historic building was rumored to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad.

Everything in the charred middle and back portions – from books to furniture – are a total loss, she said. But Bolton hopes the building, which has stood on Lynnville’s Main Street for almost 200 years, can still be saved in some capacity.

“We’re really hoping it’s salvageable and we can just gut it and kind of start over,” she said Thursday morning. “I’m hoping that at least the front half … is salvageable. But we won’t know until we get a structural engineer in there. It’s in too early stages to figure that stuff out right now.”

Caution tape encircled the squat-white building Thursday morning. And around back you could see brown singe marks fanning out from busted windows and doors.

Bolton said smoke and water damage took their toll as well – especially when it came to books and DVDs in the collection. Adult fiction and non-fiction titles, as well some things stored in the children’s section up front, could still be saved thanks to their relative distance from the blaze.

But employees expect to spend a lot of time in the coming days “running reports” for the insurance company to calculate the value of everything lost. Once that’s done, Bolton hopes insurance checks, and any unused library restoration funds, will be enough to foot the bill.

“Our hope is to at least keep it looking the same, but maybe have an opportunity to update it,” she said. “Make it more modern inside.”

Caution tape surrounds the front of the Lynnville, Indiana library Thursday, April 4 hours after a fire ripped through the interior. The historic building was rumored to be a stop on the Underground Railroad.

The Underground Railroad, and another fire that almost destroyed the building

The building, known as the Gentry House thanks to former occupant Elmer Gentry, was built in 1860, according to Warrick County Assessor’s office records. But with any records that old, exactitude should be taken with a grain of salt. It's housed the library since 1992.

It was long rumored to be a stop on the Underground Railroad: the web of secret routes and homes that helped ferry escaped Southern slaves to freedom in the north. And in 1999, that rumor got a boost when workers peeled off a layer of the kitchen floor and found a trap door leading to a shrouded cellar.

“The discovery is another nice piece of evidence to perpetuate the possible validity of the legend,” former library director Lois Agner told the Courier & Press then.

That history has almost been wiped out before. On July 11, 1906, a large blaze erupted at a nearby store and ate its way down Main Street, destroying a large portion of the town. The house was one of the few that survived.

And Bolton hopes it will do so again.

“It is a huge loss in (a historical) capacity,” she said. “On the top of the fact it was a pretty thriving library for such a small town.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: A piece of Indiana history could be in trouble after fire in Lynnville