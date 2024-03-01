The picturesque Swedish town being turned into a strategic military hub

By the end of this week Sweden could be a member of NATO, ending 200 years of neutrality and military non-alignment. But even before it cleared the final hurdle, the Nordic nation was already busy reordering its defences – transforming the central town of Ostersund into a military hub.

An important junction by rail and road, Ostersund is a picturesque old garrison town on the shores of the idyllic Storsjon Lake. Just over the other side of the mountains is Trondheim, a strategic harbour in Norway.

"Trondheim's ice-free port is a gateway to the Nordic region for NATO," explains Erik Essen, Ostersund’s military coordinator – a recently created post.

"It houses huge NATO warehouses, the US Navy and the headquarters of the Norwegian Air Force."

Strategic role

Sweden is preparing to become a central logistics link in the defence of NATO's north-eastern front, having applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

While it’s not worried about a direct strike, it can’t risk the chance that Moscow might one day test the strength of NATO in the neighbourhood.

"Five years ago, no one would have believed that Sweden could be drawn into a war,” Ostersund mayor Niklas Daoson told RFI.

"Now it’s become a possibility … So we need to use the time we have left to rebuild a credible defence – both for the country and as a NATO member."



