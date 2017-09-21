New Pictures Reveal Bone Fragments Found In Natalee Holloway Investigation

New photographs revealed Thursday showed bone fragments discovered in a new investigation into the notorious disappearance of Natalee Holloway. Published exclusively by Oxygen.com, the pictures show bits of bone currently being tested to determine whether they belong to the missing Alabama teenager.

Natalee vanished without a trace during a class trip to Aruba in 2005. Though she was officially declared dead by a judge in 2012, her body was never found. A new investigation was undertaken recently by her father, Dave Holloway, and private investigator TJ Ward, which led to the bone fragments being found in Aruba. The investigation is being detailed in Oxygen’s “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway.”

Preliminary testing revealed some of the newfound bone fragments belonged to a single person and that they were of Caucasian, European descent — characteristics that match Natalee’s. It had not yet been determined whether the remains were male or female, but forensic investigator Jason Kolowski said that question would likely be answered sometime in September.

Joran van der Sloot remains the primary suspect in the case. Van der Sloot is behind bars in Peru for the murder of another young woman, Stephany Flores. The new investigation shed new light on the possibility of van der Sloot’s involvement in Natalee’s disappearance. John Ludwick, a friend of van der Sloot’s, told TJ Ward he was given $1,500 to dig up Natalee’s remains and cremate them in 2010.

“The idea was to crush everything to the point where it wasn’t recognizable as her bones or skull or anything like that,” said Ludwick. “The only thing that got burned was the skull to burn the hair fibers. It was doused in gasoline in a fire pit in a cave.”

An undercover sting documented in “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway” revealed that Natalee’s bones were cremated along with a dog’s remains. Ludwick said he combined both sets of remains and gave them to van der Sloot, who dumped them at sea.

The final results from DNA testing of the bone fragments should be completed by Oct. 6.

The series finale of “The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway” airs Saturday, Sep. 23 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. EDT.

Photo: Facebook/Natalee Holloway Resource Center

