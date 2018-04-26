Pictures released of Kim Jong-un meeting Donald Trump's new secretary of state Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo and Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang at Easter - The White House

The White House has released pictures of Mike Pompeo meeting Kim Jong-un.

It came as Mr Pompeo, the former CIA Director, was confirmed as Donald Trump's new secretary of state.

Mr Pompeo visited Pyongyang over Easter weekend. He had been supposed to meet North Korean officials, but ended up meeting Kim to lay the foundations for a summit with Mr Trump in June.

Mr Trump said: "He wasn't supposed to meet with Kim Jong-un but he did. They arranged while he was there to say hello."

The president told Fox News that became "more than hello" as the "great meeting" lasted more than an hour, and there were "incredible" pictures.

The pictures released by the White House showed Mr Pompeo and Kim shaking hands.

Mr Pompeo, 54, was sworn in as America's top diplomat on Thursday after a bruising battle with Democrats in the US Senate.

The West Point graduate ultimately won Senate confirmation in a 57-42 vote.

Just over an hour later he was sworn in as secretary of state by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito at the White House.

The State Department immediately announced Mr Pompeo would lead the US delegation to Nato foreign minister talks in Brussels on Friday, and follow that with stops in Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Trump said: "Having a patriot of Mike's immense talent, energy and intellect leading the Department of State will be an incredible asset for our country at this critical time in history. He will always put the interests of America first. He has my trust. He has my support."