PICTURES: Rain over burn scars causes flooding in New Mexico communities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over the last week, New Mexico communities have faced wildfires and the issues the flames left behind. Recent rainfall over burn scars has caused rushing, and still, waters to infiltrate these areas, like Ruidoso and Las Vegas.

Photos of the flooding from KRQE News 13 viewers can be seen below:

Las Vegas flooding on June 22, 2024 | Courtesy: Michael Remke

Gallinas River on June 21/22, 2024 | Photo provided by Jeff Trujillo

The side of a road in New Mexico on June 21, 2024 | Photo by Travis Martinez

Flooding in Las Vegas on June 22, 2024 | Photo by Shania McAdams

Flooding in Las Vegas | Photo by Shania McAdams

Flooding in Las Vegas | Photo by Shania McAdams

Mineral Hill flooding on June 21, 2024 | Courtesy of Nancy Esquibel

Standing water in Las Vegas, New Mexico | Photo by Lisa Morales

Standing water at a park in Las Vegas, New Mexico | Photo by Lisa Morales

Standing water in a New Mexico neighborhood | Photo by Jaimee Gonzales

Photos of Lincoln County | Provided by Lincoln Co. Fire Service

