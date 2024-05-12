In pictures: Northern Lights dazzle around the world

Natasha Preskey - BBC News
·1 min read

Large parts of the world got a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights on Friday night, after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms to hit Earth for years.

These events increase chances of the lights being visible, and the last time there was such a strong storm was in 2003.

Here are some of the best images of the lights from around the world.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at Another Place by Anthony Gormley, Crosby Beach, Liverpool , Merseyside
The Northern Lights glowing above Anthony Gormley's 'Another Place' statue on Crosby Beach in Liverpool, England [PA Media]
A view of the Northern Lights at Rutland Water next to Normanton Church
A view of the Northern Lights at Rutland Water next to Normanton Church in the East Midlands [Joel Spencer]
The Northern lights (aurora borealis) lights up the night sky above the Molenviergang in Aarlanderveen, the Netherlands
The aurora borealis could be seen in the night sky above the Molenviergang mill in Aarlanderveen, the Netherlands [JOSH WALET/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]
Northern Lights over the monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in the southwestern Siberian town of Tara, Omsk region, Russia
Pink skies shone over the southwestern Siberian town of Tara in Russia, where this image was captured with a statue of Vladimir Lenin visible in the foreground [Reuters]
Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky over a camper's tent north of San Francisco in Middletown, California
A happy camper is pitched up beneath a vibrant night sky in Middleton, north of San Francisco, California [Getty Images]
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, above the Forth Bridge at North Queensferry.
Purple and green hues were visible above the Forth Bridge at North Queensferry, Scotland [PA Media]
The moon is being illuminated by light reflected from the Earth and is surrounded by the northern lights, in Kharkiv, Ukraine
The Northern Lights captured over Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine [Getty Images]
A car drives on the road and illuminates poplars under the Northern lights (aurora borealis) glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, 11 May 2024
The sky glows above a row of poplars in the village of Daillens, Switzerland [LAURENT GILLIERON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]
BBC Weather Watcher Professormiller captured green hues in the sky over Mold, Flintshire
BBC Weather Watcher Professormiller captured green hues in the sky over Mold, Flintshire, in Wales [PROFESSORMILLER/ WATCHERS]

All photos are subject to copyright.