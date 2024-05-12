In pictures: Northern Lights dazzle around the world

Tonight may offer another chance to catch the aurora if you have clear skies, according to the NOAA, and Sunday could bring yet more displays reaching as far as Alabama. The agency says the 'extreme' geomagnetic storm will continue through tomorrow.
Fans have been waiting a long, long time for another installment in the 28 Days Later franchise, and we now know when the next followup is coming out: June 20, 2025. 28 Years Later will be directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. In the spotlight today: Rachel Coldicutt is the founder of Careful Industries, which researches the social impact technology has on society. Clients have included Salesforce and the Royal Academy of Engineering.
SAP chief sustainability officer Sophia Mendelsohn has been on the job since September, but her career really goes back to her undergraduate years at Harvard when she studied sustainability. Ever since her first job working in China, she observed the connection between prosperity and sustainability. “I've been in sustainability a minute, before it was cool,” Mendelsohn told TechCrunch.
In this installment of What We're Listening To, the Engadget team discusses some of the recent releases we've had on repeat, including new music from Sierra Ferrell, Justice, Utada Hikaru and Caroline Polachek.