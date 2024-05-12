In pictures: Northern Lights dazzle around the world

Large parts of the world got a rare glimpse of the Northern Lights on Friday night, after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms to hit Earth for years.

These events increase chances of the lights being visible, and the last time there was such a strong storm was in 2003.

Here are some of the best images of the lights from around the world.

The Northern Lights glowing above Anthony Gormley's 'Another Place' statue on Crosby Beach in Liverpool, England [PA Media]

A view of the Northern Lights at Rutland Water next to Normanton Church in the East Midlands [Joel Spencer]

The aurora borealis could be seen in the night sky above the Molenviergang mill in Aarlanderveen, the Netherlands [JOSH WALET/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

Pink skies shone over the southwestern Siberian town of Tara in Russia, where this image was captured with a statue of Vladimir Lenin visible in the foreground [Reuters]

A happy camper is pitched up beneath a vibrant night sky in Middleton, north of San Francisco, California [Getty Images]

Purple and green hues were visible above the Forth Bridge at North Queensferry, Scotland [PA Media]

The Northern Lights captured over Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine [Getty Images]

The sky glows above a row of poplars in the village of Daillens, Switzerland [LAURENT GILLIERON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

BBC Weather Watcher Professormiller captured green hues in the sky over Mold, Flintshire, in Wales [PROFESSORMILLER/ WATCHERS]

All photos are subject to copyright.