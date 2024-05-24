In pictures: North India boils as temperatures near 50C

Women use a saree to ward off the heat in Rajasthan state [Getty Images]

Parts of northern India continue to reel under a prolonged heat spell that has thrown normal life out of gear.

On Thursday, temperatures soared beyond 45C in many states and touched 48.8C in Rajasthan state's Barmer city.

India's weather department has said that the heatwave is likely to continue till Wednesday.

Several regions are facing water and electricity shortages due to spikes in power consumption.

A woman pours water on her face on a hot day in Delhi [Getty Images]

On Wednesday, Delhi's peak power demand reached 8,000MW, the highest in the history of the Indian capital.

Delhi is experiencing a brutal heat spell, with temperatures hovering around 45-46C through this week.

Weather experts say that the heat index - or the apparent or experienced temperature - has crossed 50C because of the high levels of humidity.

Hospitals in the city have set up special facilities to treat patients experiencing heat-related illnesses, which are also on the rise.

A man swims in the Dal Lake in Kashmir. The Himalayan region is also experiencing above normal temperatures this summer [EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

Elephants being hosed down in the Delhi zoo, where officials say they are taking extra measures to keep the animals comfortable [Getty Images]

Rohit Nair, 34, who works in advertising in Delhi, says that the heat is unbearable.

"I just feel exhausted the entire day. Delhi is boiling this year," he says.

Mr Nair says he avoids stepping out during the afternoons, but it's uncomfortable even indoors.

"It's impossible to sit without the air conditioner on," he says.

People working in the informal sector are more prone to experiencing heat-related illnesses [Getty Images]

This summer has been particularly tough for labourers, who work for long hours under the sun [Getty Images]

People rest under the shade of a tree in Delhi [Getty Images]