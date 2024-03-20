Bruce Willis pictured in rare family photos with Demi Moore for 69th birthday

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000, they have, as these birthday photos suggest, remained on good terms - Instagram

Bruce Willis has been pictured celebrating his 69th birthday surrounded by family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, amid his ongoing battle with dementia.

The actor is seen chatting with 61-year-old Moore at his Los Angeles home and playing with his granddaughter Louetta, the first child of their daughter Rumer.

The photos were posted on Instagram by the Hollywood actress who also shared an undated family photograph of Willis with their three daughters – Rumer, 35, Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 32 – when they were younger.

Moore also shared a picture of Willis with their three daughters

Moore and Willis were married for 13 years and have remained on good terms since their divorce in 2000. Moore wrote a caption: “Happy Birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you.”

His current wife, Emma Heming Willis, 45, also joined Tuesday’s celebrations and wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Next to a photo of Willis holding a baby, she told followers of her account: “Just like you, we simply adore him. What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world.

“He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it’s so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving.”

The couple have been married since 2009 and have two daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine.

His current wife Emma Heming Willis shared another picture of the actor with a heartfelt message

Willis is best known for his lead role in the Die Hard franchise and has starred in a host of popular Hollywood films, including Pulp Fiction, Armageddon and The Sixth Sense.

Willis’s condition was first made public in March 2022, when his family announced he would be retiring from acting due to aphasia, a disorder that causes difficulty with language or speech.

A year later, his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia was made public. Symptoms of the condition include emotional problems, trouble communicating, struggles with walking and difficulty working.

Heming Willis announced last month she is writing a book about her experience as a caregiver to her husband which is set to be published in 2025.

“Dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed – it’s also hard on the family,” Mrs Heming Willis told an NBC podcast last year. “And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is.”

She said it was “hard to know” if Willis himself is aware of the extent of his condition.

