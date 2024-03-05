Pictured: German military teaches an old dog new tricks in Scholz training centre visit

The Kommando Spezialkraefte demonstrated how they prepare man's best friend for military water operations - Wolfgang Rattay/REUTERS

Members of a German special forces unit demonstrated how they train military dogs for water operations during a visit from Olaf Scholz.

The German chancellor watched members of the Kommando Spezialkraefte (KSK) jumping from diving boards with the animals in their arms before making a splash in the swimming pools below at the force’s main training centre in Calw, southern Germany.

The canines looked relatively at ease as they were put through the various drills, paddling in the water and accompanying soldiers onboard rafts in the water.

Members of the special forces jumped with the dogs from platforms as the chancellor looked on - Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

The dog's exposure to water is intended to prepare them for future operations - Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

After watching the demonstration, Mr Scholz spoke with members of the unit stationed there and gave a speech at the centre. According to local media, he stressed the importance of co-operation with Nato and emphasised the need for further efforts to ensure Germany’s security.

The KSK is an elite division of the Bundeswehr, Gemany’s armed forces, which frequently participates in Nato operations.

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, addressed the Kommando Spezialkraefte after his visit - Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

Tuesday’s visit marked the second day of Mr Scholz’s trip through the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

It comes as Germany accidentally leaked British military intelligence on operations in Ukraine to Russia, in what Berlin’s former intelligence chief said could be “just the tip of the iceberg”.

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, will travel to Berlin on Thursday for a meeting with his German counterpart at which the leaks are expected to be raised.