Pickup truck ran out of gas on I-20 before deadly crash with tractor trailer, SC cops say

One person was killed Saturday in a crash on a stretch of Interstate 20 in the Columbia area that involved a pickup truck and a tractor trailer, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Christopher D. Hagan, a 38-year-old Lancaster resident, is the man who died in what Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford called an accident.

The collision happened at about 5:20 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-20, near the 79 mile marker, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol. That’s near Exit 80 on I-20, which is the junction with Clemson Road.

Hagan was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra east on I-20 when the pickup ran out of gas, according to Miller. The pickup was stopped in the road and Hagan got out of the vehicle, Miller said.

A 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer was also driving east on I-20 and hit both the pickup and pedestrian, killing Hagan, according to Miller.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the tractor trailer driver was wearing a seat belt, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through May 22, at least 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 18 people have died in Richland County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 61 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.