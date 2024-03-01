Pickup truck linked to missing Wayne County child located in Kenmore

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for 2-year-old Sutton Eggeman who was asleep in the backseat of a 2017 black Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck that was taken from a Dollar General in Marshallville.

Authorities are asking the public to help find a 2-year-old taken in Wayne County.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon to help find Sutton Eggeman who was asleep in the backseat of a 2017 black Dodge Ram 1500 pick up truck that was taken from a Dollar General in Marshallville.

The pick up was reported stolen at 2:11 p.m. and later located at 4th and Florida streets in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood.

Sutton is blond with blue eyes and about 2 feet tall. He was wearing fuzzy green pants and a jacket with a grey frog on left side.

He is not wearing shoes but has Under Armor socks on.

The man believed to have taken the truck is described as a white male, medium height with a slim build wearing a black beanie cap.

The truck's license plate is JTC9063.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back for upates.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Amber alert toddler missing from Wayne County, truck found in Akron