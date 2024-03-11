Pickup truck hits culvert, mailbox and trees, killing driver, South Carolina cops say

One person was killed Sunday night when a pickup truck crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Pickens County, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

At about 7:45 p.m., a 2005 GMC pickup was driving south on Childress Road, according to Ridgeway. Near the intersection with Old Dacusville Road, the pickup ran off the right side of the road and hit a culvert and a mailbox before veering back across the road and off the left side, where it crashed into two trees, Ridgeway said.

The driver, from Liberty, died at the scene, according to Ridgeway.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what caused the pickup to originally veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday, 143 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Pickens County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 18 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.