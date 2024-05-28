Pickup truck drives into house on Suffolk Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pickup truck drove into a house in the first block of Suffolk Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities said.

The female driver had to be extricated and was transported by ambulance to ECMC.

Officials said police are investigating if the driver suffered from a medical incident before the collision occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.

