Pickup truck driver under pursuit by Fort Worth police ejected, dies in interstate crash

The driver of a pickup truck died early Monday in a crash on Interstate 30 in Fort Worth during a pursuit by city police.

An officer assigned to the department’s Directed Response Unit attempted about midnight to stop the driver on suspicion of committing a traffic violation near West Freeway and Summit Avenue, according to a Fort Worth police spokesperson.

During what police said was a brief pursuit, the suspect driver lost control and crashed. The driver was ejected from the pickup.

The crash occurred when the suspect nearly struck the police vehicle immediately behind, swerved, drove over a 4-foot concrete barrier and fell 30 feet, according to Charley Wilkison, the executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, a state union of law enforcement officers.

The driver, whose name and age the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

