Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into Ocala nail salon.

A pickup truck crashed into an office building Monday morning, and the vehicle's lone occupant later died at a local hospital. Here's what we know:

Where did the crash happen? Off Baseline Road, in a plaza next The Old School Plaza at 8721 SE Baseline Road.

Which agency is investigating the crash? Florida Highway Patrol.

What happened? FHP troopers on scene said a man behind the wheel of a Chevy Silverado was northbound on Baseline Road in the inside lane.

Witnesses told troopers the truck veered over to the grassy median. The pickup then drifted right, crossed the outside lane, struck a waist-high metal guard rail separating businesses from the roadway, went down a steep embankment, and hit a business, later identified as Bache Nails.

Troopers said it appears the driver may have suffered a medical episode before the wreck. That part of the investigation is ongoing.

FHP troopers said this pickup truck crashed into a business Monday morning. The driver was taken to the hospital where he died.

Was anyone in the building? No. Those who worked in other stores at the plaza told a Star-Banner reporter that no one was inside the nail salon at the time of the crash.

What time did the crash occur? Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman James Lucas said his agency was notified about the crash at 8:47 a.m. and arrived at 8:54 a.m. Troopers said the man was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he died.

Who was the driver? FHP officials said only that the victim was in his 60s and from Ocala. The FHP no longer provides names of people involved in crashes.

