Pickup truck collides head on with firetruck in Wakulla; driver in critical condition

A 31-year-old man from Crawfordville is in critical condition after his pickup truck collided head-on with a Wakulla County firetruck just after midnight on Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene at Shadeville Road near Coral Way.

The trucks were traveling opposite directions when the pickup crossed into the firetruck's path, according to FHP. The impact knocked both vehicles onto opposite shoulders of the road.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and Wakulla County Fire Rescue.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FHP: Wakulla County firetruck in head-on collision with pickup truck