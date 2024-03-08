Pickup reported on fire and other reports

Mar. 8—A Dodge Dakota was reported on fire at 12:28 p.m. Thursday at 21117 860th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Purse reported stolen

Police received a report at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday of the theft of a purse from a car at 621 E. 11th St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Bike stolen

A black and blue BMX bike was reported stolen at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday at 504 James Ave. The theft occurred the previous day between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.