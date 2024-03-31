Pickup crashes into Hampton tolls before bursting into flames

Mar. 31—A pickup truck crashed into a tollbooth on Interstate 95 in Hampton on Saturday afternoon causing the truck to catch fire, New Hampshire State Police said.

The driver, Patrick Jones, 43, of South Portland, Maine, had serious injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. A child who was unharmed also was brought to the hospital as a precaution, according to a news release.

Troopers responded to the scene just before 4:15 p.m. where a gray 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jones suddenly changed lanes and hit the "concrete abutment next to a tollbooth and went airborne before crashing and catching fire," the release said.

Multiple lanes at the tolls remained closed Saturday afternoon as Hampton firefighters extinguished the blaze.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.