Pickup believed involved in deadly Collier County hit-and-run impounded in Hendry County

Three days after a 64-year-old Ave Maria cyclist was fatally struck and the driver fled the Collier County crash, authorities announced they impounded the suspected pickup in a neighboring county.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday evening announced their Traffic Homicide Unit located and impounded the suspected pickup, concealed under a tarp, in the backyard of a Hendry County home.

Authorities said the crash happened about 7:45 a.m. Sunday along Oil Well Road, near State Road 29.

Troopers said the pickup was traveling east on Oil Well Road, near State Road 29, while the bicyclist rode east ahead of the pickup.

The pickup hit the bicyclist, authorities said, who died at a hospital.

Troopers continue to urge anyone with information contact them or to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, reach Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

