Pickleball pros and amateurs compete in Naples
Fox 4's Mahmoud Bennett reports
Fox 4's Mahmoud Bennett reports
A first-half red card changed everything between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
There's more to it than just support. Two chiropractors, a sleep expert and a wellness adviser tell us what you need to know.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Casrdoso dominate post-WNBA draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Live Nation has been at the center of antirust concerns since its 2010 merger with Ticketmaster.
Caitlin Clark and this year’s WNBA Draft class set yet another all-time viewership record on Monday night.
Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.
Kick spring allergies to the curb, thanks to this dust-, dander-, pollen- and smoke-trapper.
Her faves include skin-perfecting finds from Neutrogena and L'Oreal, plus a deep-conditioning hair mask for less than $3.
Late stage HRtech startup Rippling is raising new capital. The company’s new round, that has not yet closed, would inject $200 million into Rippling with another $670 million worth of shares being sold by existing stockholders, according to two people familiar with the deal. Rippling had raised $1.2 billion total previous to this round.
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars: insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Once a Kickstarter campaign is complete, you need to turn to a creator's own page to pre-order the products -- that is, until now. Today, Kickstarter announces that it is (finally!) including pre-order functionality once the campaign is over as part of its core platform. It calls the feature "Late pledges," and the platform says it's planning to make it available to all creators 'soon.'
Looking for a great starter tool kit on a budget? How does a 148-piece Cartman tool set for under $30 sound?
Let's identify one player exceeding expectations for each team through the first few weeks of 2024.
The 'easily maneuverable' cleaning essential has a built-in hand vac and even comes with its own storage stand.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?