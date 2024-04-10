Pickleball courts planned along Loop 820 in this fast-growing part of Tarrant County

An indoor pickleball complex is planned for Haltom City along the bustling Haltom Road/Loop 820 corridor.

City manager Rex Phelps said he is ironing out details of an economic development agreement with Haltom City PR Investments LLC for the complex.

Developers plan a 45,000-square foot Pickleball Kingdom franchise at 5100 Haltom Road, near the 50-acre H Mart development under construction.

Arizona-based Pickleball Kingdom will open soon in Keller, College Station and Dallas.

“This will bring a lot of enjoyment, and it will bring a draw to our city,” Phelps said.

“I can’t count the number of times citizens have asked me about getting a pickleball complex; it’s second behind Chick Fill-A,” he said.

Pickleball Kingdom will be less than a mile from H Mart, where work is underway on grading and putting in utilities, Phelps said.

H Mart will anchor a 50-acre $100 million mixed-use development at the southeast corner of Northeast Loop 820 and North Beach Street. The development will feature 50 to 60 restaurants, bakeries, stores, salons and logistics centers, Phelps said.

Phelps did not name specific restaurants. New Jersey-based H Mart is the largest Asian grocery store chain in the nation. The store will feature a food court, bakery, home goods, beer and wine, kitchenware and beauty products.

Phelps said the Pickleball Kingdom will be a catalyst for other businesses along the Haltom Road/Loop 820 corridor.

Phelps said Haltom City’s location at the crossroads for major highways is spurring development from industrial to residential.

Retail is taking off, he said.

Haltom City is bringing in more revenue from sales tax rather than property taxes, he said.