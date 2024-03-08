New pickleball courts are coming to Altoona in summer 2024. Find out where:

New pickleball courts are coming to Ironwood Park in Altoona this summer.

Some new pickleball courts are coming to Altoona later this year.

The city is planning for construction of four new pickleball courts at Ironwood Park on Altoona's south side off the intersection of Third Avenue Southwest and 24th Street Southwest.

Construction is expected to happen in the spring so the new courts are ready for the summer. The courts will be just north of the newer parking lot on the south side of the park.

The $189,000 project will include installing the courts, fencing, new sidewalks leading to the courts and benches.

Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the nation for the fifth consecutive year in a row in 2023, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals. It said 48.3 million U.S. adults had played at least one game in the last 12 months.

There are more than 50 places to play pickleball in the Des Moines metro and at least three in Altoona, according to Pickleheads, a website dedicated to the sport.

Other recreational amenities coming to Altoona this year include a pocket park and mural in Olde Town, a splash pad at Haines Park and a kayak launch at Spring Creek Park.

