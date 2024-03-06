Pickle Pad opening first-of-its-kind indoor pickleball facility in Tallahassee

The interior court view of The Pickle Pad opening this spring at 1925 N. Monroe Street.

With Florida being the No.1 state in the U.S. for people searching online for pickleball court locations, those in the capital city won't have to look much further, as a new indoor pickleball facility is slated to open late this spring.

The Pickle Pad, the newest venture of Indoor Active Brands, a company that focuses on indoor entertainment concepts, is transforming the 27,000-square-foot space into a social experience, and pickleball is the main attraction.

The capital city location will be the nation's first Pickle Pad, but the company is already franchising for future sites in Florida – and beyond.

Located right next to Planet Fitness at 1925 N. Monroe St., it formerly housed Altitude Trampoline Park, another venture of Indoor Active Brands, which closed in August.

The interior overhead view of The Pickle Pad opening this spring at 1925 N. Monroe Street.

“Tallahassee is a great place to be able to open up the first concept for the brand," Robert Morris, vice president of development for Indoor Active Brands said in an interview Tuesday with the Tallahassee Democrat.

Morris explained that the space caters to both avid pickleball players as well as those just looking to have a "casual, fun pickleball experience."

The facility will offer fun for all who love the sport with six indoor courts, designated areas offering over 20 other games including cornhole and darts, as well as a PICLZ Pickleball Training Simulator.

Crave Social Eatery, the full-service restaurant and bar located inside The Pickel Pad opening this spring on 1925 N. Monroe Street.

The entertainment hub will also feature a restaurant and bar serviced by Crave Social Eatery, which is currently working to finalize its menu.

"Pickleball is obviously the main draw for the venue, but I think overall, at the end of the day, the biggest draw is just going to be the ability to do so many different activities," Morris added.

Tallahassee has a growing passion for the sport.

Just last spring, officials noted the growing interest in the sport and responded with urgency to meet the demand, with the city opening Four Oaks Park, complete with six pickleball courts, on Tram Road and Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Leon County offers six pickleball courts. Four additional courts are slated for Northeast Park, according to Mathieu Cavell the Leon County the community and media relations director.

In total, the city has over 30 courts available for play at outdoor spaces and community centers.

Pickleball enthusiasts who have been advocating for the advancement of pickleball because of its accessibility, social, wellness and economic benefits have urged their desire to add more indoor courts in the city.

Dede Dawson plays pickleball with her friends at Winthrop Park on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The growing pickleball association, which has now garnered up to 350 active members are anxious to use the new facility, including JoAnn Cox, a director for the Tallahassee Pickleball Association.

When asked if she was happy to hear about the new facility, Cox quickly answered "Abso-damn-lutely."

"The pickleball community's excited to have this opportunity to play inside, we just want to learn more, " Cox said. She noted there are very few specifically designated pickleball courts (in the city), forcing association members to use multi-use courts to play.

