I picked the wrong park to watch Thunder Over Louisville. What an embarrassment.

I took my family and met some friends at Carrie Gaulbert Cox Park on River Road to watch the air show before Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday.

What an embarrassment to our city. The grass looks like it hasn’t been mowed this year. The restrooms were locked. There were two portable toilets for thousands of people. And all this knowing there would be a crowd there for the air show.

I would have thought Mayor Craig Greenberg and his administration would have our city shining for the kick off of Derby. Apparently not.

—John Fallot, 40245

