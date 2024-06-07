Pick up your petitions to run for Newton Council starting Monday

NEWTON - Petitions to run for a seat on the Newton Town Council in the November elections are available starting Monday at the Municipal Clerk's Office.

As a government organized under the state's Faulkner Act, there is no partisan politics - Republican v. Democrat - in the race. However, candidates can choose a running mate and use the same slogan to identify themselves on the ballot.

This year there are two seats on the five-member council available. John-Paul Couse, who is serving this year as mayor, and Michelle Teets, are the two members up for bi-annual election. The term is for four years.

The position of mayor is selected by council members during the body's organizational meeting in early January. The mayor chairs council meetings and is authorized to sign certain documents on behalf of the council. The mayor can also officiate at marriages and represents the council and town in other events and ceremonies.

Terms for the other three council members expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

The petitions can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 39 Trinity St. All candidates must be residents of the town and registered voters.

Signatures on petitions must be from registered voters who reside in the Town of Newton and a voter is allowed to sign one petition for each vacancy.

Petitions must be filed at the clerk's office by 4 p.m., Aug. 22. The election is Nov. 5.

Deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 15. Questions should be directed to Municipal Clerk Teresa A. Oswin at 973-383-3521 ext. 232.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Newton NJ Town Council election packets available