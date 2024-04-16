Pick 'n Save on 35th and North Avenue in Milwaukee was temporarily closed due to 'evidence of pests'

A Pick 'n Save on Milwaukee's north side was temporarily closed due to evidence of pests but has since reopened.

The Milwaukee Health Department received a complaint of pests at the grocery store located at 2335 N. 35th St. on Friday. On Monday, the health department inspected the store and discovered evidence of pests.

The health department "deemed the issue to be sufficient enough that it warranted a closure," a statement from the department states.

The store reopened on Tuesday and as of 4:30 p.m. customers were seen shopping at the store. The health department conducted a reinspection on Tuesday as well.

"During the reinspection, all food preparation areas were cleaned and MHD inspectors did not discover any new pest activity while they were on site. With the main violation in this case addressed and rectified, inspectors reopened the facility," the health department said in a statement.

A spokesperson with Pick 'n Save said Tuesday, "Pick ‘n Save takes the health and safety of our customers and associates very seriously. We appreciate the collaboration and support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department as we addressed the isolated incident."

