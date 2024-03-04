How to pick your bundle on Breeze Airways. 11 things to know about the budget airline

Breeze Airways is continuing to expand the number of flights and cities it serves.

The airline announced in late February it will offer nonstop flights between Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT) starting in October.

The announcement is the latest in a string of expansions.

On Jan. 22, it announced it was adding 11 new routes and three new cities. That followed a Jan. 9 announcement of eight new routes.

In September 2023, the airline said it was adding 19 new routes to Florida by the end of the year.

Here's what to know about the budget airline.

Breeze flying from 19 cities across US to Florida

Breeze now serves seven destinations in Florida from 19 cities across the U.S., the airline announced in September.

Flights are offered into Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa, Vero Beach, and West Palm Beach.

"In 2022, Breeze flew 492 flights to and from the Sunshine State, connecting 21 city pairs."

In 2023, "the airline will operate 1,402 flights, between 51 city pairs — an increase of 185 percent."

Breeze Airways triples number of flights to Florida in fall 2023

“With our expansion in Florida, Breeze now offers the most Florida destinations from six cities in our network” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president in September.

Portland, ME – Orlando, FL (started Sept. 6)

Raleigh-Durham, NC – Tampa, FL (started Sept 7)

New Orleans, LA – Orlando, FL (started Sept. 22)

Charleston, WV – Tampa, FL (started Oct. 4)

Pittsburgh, PA – Tampa, FL (started Oct. 5)

Columbus, OH – Tampa, FL (started Oct. 6)

New Orleans, LA – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 2)

Norfolk, VA – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 2)

Providence, RI – Vero Beach, FL (started Nov. 2)

Providence, RI – Jacksonville, FL (started Nov. 3)

Pittsburgh, PA – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 15)

Portland, ME – Fort Myers, FL (starts Nov. 15)

Richmond, VA – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 15)

Akron-Canton, OH – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 16)

Columbus, OH – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 16)

Louisville, KY – Fort Myers, FL (starts Nov. 16)

Raleigh-Durham, NC – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 17)

Syracuse, NY – Fort Myers, FL (started Nov. 17)

Plattsburgh, NY – Orlando, FL (started Nov. 28)

Breeze offers services at 7 Florida airports

Don't see service to a particular location? Some of Breeze's routes are seasonal. Keep checking the booking calendar for when it becomes available.

Breeze Airways policies on changes or cancellations

"We provide as much flexibility as possible, including the option to change or cancel flights and rental car reservations up to15 minutes before the scheduled departure," Breeze said.

Since Breeze only sells non-refundable tickets, if you cancel your trip, you'll receive a flight credit in the form of BreezePoints for the full fare and any add-ons, like bags, pets, and seats.

What are the Nice, Nicer and Nicest seats used by Breeze Airways?

Here's the difference between the three different "bundles" offered by Breeze:

Nice fare benefits: "Our Nice fare is perfect if you seek flexibility in your travel plans while still enjoying great savings. It includes a standard seat and one personal item. You will earn 2% BreezePoints on each Nice flight purchase. The Nice fare features no change or cancellation fees. If you need to adjust your plans, you will receive a reuseable Breeze credit that is valid for 24 months." It’s nice to have added flexibility when you travel!"

Nicer bundle benefits: "For those desiring added comfort and benefits, our Nicer bundle is the way to go. Stretch out and enjoy extra legroom seating. In addition to a personal item, bring a carry-on bag and checked one bag for free. Earn double the BreezePoints at a rate of 4% on each Nicer bundle purchase. This option also allows you to change or cancel your flight without any fees."

Nicest bundle benefits: The "Nicest Bundle offers all the perks of Nicer, plus our Breeze Ascent seating and elevated in-flight experience. Fly upfront in Breeze Ascent with a recliner-style seat with the most generous legroom offering. Delight in complimentary food and beverages, including alcohol. Earn 6% BreezePoints on your total purchase. Bring not one, but two checked bags for free, in addition to a personal item and carry-on. Change or cancel your flight at any time without incurring any additional fees. Finally, Nicest comes with priority boarding."



How many bags does Breeze Airways allow and what is the charge for bags?

Personal items Included in Nice, Nicer and Nicest seat selections. Dimensions: 17" x 13" x 8"

Carry-on bags Not included in Nice. Included in Nicer and Nicest seat selections. Dimensions: 22" x 14" x 9"

Checked bags Not included in Nice. One included in Nicer, and two included in Nicest seat selections. Weight: 62 linear inches, 50 pounds maximum. No more than three per guest.



Prices for bags not included are determined by the trip. An example, a trip from Fort Myers to Syracuse, New York, an extra carry-on bag costs $30, a checked bag costs $35.

Can you select or change seats on a Breeze Airways flight?

Yes, but be aware seats can only be added or changed when logged into the guest account used at the time of booking and additional costs may apply.

If you've already checked in for your flight, you can still move or upgrade your seat in the app or online. Note that seat cancellations or downgrades are not allowed within 24 hours of departure.

Cost of seat assignments:

Standard legroom: $10 to $59.

Extra legroom: $30 to $99.

Breeze ascent section: $50 to $399.

If a seat assignment is not purchased, one will be randomly assigned at check-in for free. Breeze said it cannot guarantee your party will be seated together..

What about seating if you're traveling with children on Breeze?

"Breeze is proud to be the first airline in the United States to offer assigned family seating free of charge," the company said on its website.

Guests who have booked a Nice seat and are traveling with children ages 2-12 can choose free seats in a standard seat section designated for family seating.

Family seating includes free seats for two adults traveling with one child seat. When more than one child travels, family seating includes one adult per traveling child.

Regular seat assignment options apply when booking with only a lap infant.

Guests can purchase Nicer or Nicest bundle options or an upgraded seat if they'd prefer those over our standard seats that are included in family seating.

What about strollers and car seats? Can you bring them on a Breeze flight?

Breeze allows one stroller and one car seat or booster seat per child to be checked at no extra cost.

Car seats and strollers must be separate from other personal items to qualify for the bag charge waiver.

If you're traveling with two children, you can check a double stroller.

Foldable wagons used to transport children can be brought in place of a stroller.

Strollers or wagons are subject to liability limits.

You can bring a car seat on board if you purchased a separate seat for your child.

If you are bringing a stroller or car seat but not traveling with a child, bag charges apply.

Are pets allowed on Breeze planes?

Yes, but here are the criteria for passengers with pets:

The airline allows small, domesticated cats and dogs for a charge of $75 per one-way journey.

Pets are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Breeze allows up to five pets per flight.

A limit of one soft-sided pet carrier is allowed per guest, even if they've purchased an extra seat.

The maximum weight allowed for a pet is 25 pounds, including the carrier.

Only one pet per soft-sided carrier is allowed, even if the total weight is under 25 pounds.

Your soft-sided pet carrier is your carry-on item, even if you purchased a Nicer or Nicest bundle.

The pet carrier must fit under the seat directly in front of you. Dimensions must be less than 17" x 8" x 13." Pet carriers fit under Extra Legroom and Standard Legroom seats.

Does Breeze offer points or rewards for future flights?

Yes, Breeze has BreezePoints.

First you have to create a guest account on the Breeze app or flybreeze.com. Once done, BreezePoints are earned based on a percentage of the bundle option selected, including qualifying add-on purchases, such as seats and bags.​

Here's what you should know about flight credits:

Flight credits are issued in the form of BreezePoints.

Flight credits are issued when flights or add-ons are canceled.

Flight credits are issued to the guest account used to book the reservation.

Flight credits expire 24 months from the reservation's booking date.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Breeze Airways: What to know about the airline, Florida destinations