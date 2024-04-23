Physical assault in Fond du Lac ends with vehicle crashing on South Hills Golf & Country Club, one arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 35-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after a physical assault investigation led to a vehicle and foot pursuit.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were sent to the 600 block of East Merrill Avenue on Monday shortly before 12:30 p.m. for a report of an individual, later identified as the 35-year-old suspect, who was destroying property and physically assaulting another individual inside the home.

Fire on School Place in Green Bay causes $60K in damages, leaves three without home

The suspect’s girlfriend drove him to a nearby hospital while Fond du Lac Police officers responded to the home.

Eventually, officers went to the hospital and observed the suspect was exhibiting bizarre and erratic behaviors, severe agitation, and violence toward others. At one point, officers say the man allegedly slammed his girlfriend into the side of the vehicle and then ran into the driver’s seat and drove out of the hospital parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The suspect went to a local Dairy Queen and entered the food service area without permission, and two employees received minor injuries as they attempted to stop the suspect from accessing the storage area before pushing him out of the restaurant.

The suspect then fled again in the vehicle, which an officer observed entering a neighborhood around the South Hills Golf & Country Club.

Officers deployed a K9 Unit and two drone units in the area while others set up and established a perimeter. The vehicle was located and found crashed on a pedestrian/golf cart bridge on the golf course.

A homeowner in the area advised police that the suspect had allegedly run behind their house, and finally, the authorities were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident.

Over 200 grams of meth seized after search warrant in Wisconsin, 33-year-old arrested

The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. Multiple charges are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office for the crimes he committed.

No additional details were provided, and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.