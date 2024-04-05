PHOTOS: Wrong-way driver strikes vehicle on I-15 due to ‘elderly issue’

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Early this morning, April 4, a wrong-way vehicle struck a northbound vehicle on I-15.

The accident happened just after 3 a.m. at mile marker 1, south of St. George.

READ NEXT: Utah woman dies after her son’s dogs attack her, son faces charges

The Department of Public Safety said the wrong-way vehicle, a Dodge, impacted a Lexus. The Dodge had one occupant, an elderly woman, and the Lexus was occupied by three high school boys.

Courtesy Utah Department of Public Safety

Courtesy Utah Department of Public Safety

“No one was transported to the hospital and only minor injuries were reported,” DPS said. “It is suspected at this time that the vehicle was traveling wrong way due to an elderly/disoriented issue.”

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.