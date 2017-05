TripAdvisor has released a list of the top 10 landmarks around the world as rated by their visitors, with the top spot going to the fabled temples of Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia. The list is comprised of addresses across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America, but is conspicuously absent of destinations in North America and Oceania. Take a look at the highest-rated landmarks on TripAdvisor this year.