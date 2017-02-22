In photos: The world's best beaches 2017, according to TripAdvisor travelers

Beachgoers around the world have spoken, giving top marks to Baia do Sancho in Brazil and crowning it the best beach in the world 2017, for the third time. In TripAdvisor's annual Travelers' Choice Awards, Best Beaches, the paradisiacal area located on a UNESCO-designated site, snagged the lofty title for its dramatic cliffs, turquoise waters and thriving marine life. Take a virtual tour of the best beaches of 2017, as voted by TripAdvisor travelers.