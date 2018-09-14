Photos of the week: 9/7 - 9/14

Hurricane Florence churned toward the East Coast this week. Evacuations orders were in place in South and North Carolina and Virginia as concerns mounted over coastal ocean surges, strong winds and flooding. Gas prices rose as people prepared for the powerful storm to make landfall. NASA even recorded "a stark and sobering" video of the hurricane from the International Space Station.

Other major headlines of the week included the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, multiple house fires and explosions in Massachusetts and a white Dallas police officer being arrested on a manslaughter warrant in the fatal shooting of a black man at his home.

Click through the slideshow above to see photos from all of these events and more, and be sure to check back next weekend for our selection of the best photography from the week.