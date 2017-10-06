Photos of the week: 9/29 - 10/6

The deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left the nation in mourning this week. Stephen Paddock opened fire on people attending a country music festival in Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. More than 500 people were injured and 58 people lost their lives in the massacre. The tragedy also prompted the NRA to call for more regulations on "bump stocks."



President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited with victims of the Las Vegas shooting on Wednesday. But one day earlier the president was in Puerto Rico visiting areas devastated by Hurricane Maria. Trump faced criticism for stating that the island had thrown the budget "a little out of whack." The president also made headlines when he got personally involved in the aid distribution effort at a relief center by throwing paper towels into the crowd.

