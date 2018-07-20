Photos of the week: 7/13 - 7/20

President Donald Trump met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday. The two met one-on-one behind closed doors and Trump called the private discussion a "good start." However, the meeting was overshadowed by the president casting doubt on the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Trump's press conference with the Kremlin leader was criticized by both Democrats and Republicans, including Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who called it "shameful." Trump later addressed the scandal and claimed that he misspoke.

Other major headlines of the week included former President Barack Obama deploring leaders who lie with 'utter loss of shame,' Maria Butina being indicted on charges of being a Russian agent and a volcanic lava "bomb" injuring people on tour boat in Hawaii.

