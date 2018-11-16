Photos of the week: 11/9 - 11/16

Devastating wildfires continued to ravage parts of Northern and Southern California this week. The blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire, largely incinerated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest in state history. Meanwhile, the Woolsey Fire in Southern California destroyed hundreds of homes in the Malibu area, including those of Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and Neil Young. President Trump blamed the fires on forest mismanagement and threatened to withdraw related federal funding.

Other major headlines of the week included the death of beloved Marvel Comics creator and filmmaker Stan Lee, Kyrsten Sinema beating Rep. Martha McSally for Arizona's open Senate seat and Amazon selecting New York City and Virginia for its new headquarters.

Click through the slideshow above to see photos from all of these events and more