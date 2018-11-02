Photos of the week: 10/26 - 11/2

Funerals for the victims of the deadly shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh were held this week. The accused gunman, Robert Bowers, was indicted on 44 counts, including religious hate crimes. The eight men and three women killed in the rampage included two brothers, a husband and wife and a doctor who rushed toward the gunfire. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and members of his administration visited the city on Tuesday. "This Is Us" honored the victims with a title card at the end of this week's episode.

Other major headlines of the week included Boston mob kingpin James "Whitey" Bulger being killed in prison, a Lion Air flight carrying 189 people crashing into the sea in Indonesia and President Trump keeping a spotlight on the Central American migrant caravan.

