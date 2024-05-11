PHOTOS: Viewers send photos as Northern Lights illuminate skies across St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Last night, viewers from all around our viewing area sent in photos of the Northern Lights, which were caused by a solar flare colliding with molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere. Many mentioned they had to rely on cameras or phones to capture the sight.

The northern lights were visible across the viewing area due to ‘extreme’ G5 geomagnetic storm conditions reaching Earth on Friday. These storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on the Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations.

Here are some photos from viewers in both Illinois and Missouri. If you would like to see more viewer photos, check out this link to our Facebook.

Cedar Hills, Mo Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick

Elsberry, Mo photo by Stephanie Martin

Highland Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois Photo by Courtney Morton

Lake Saint Louis photo by Laura Staats

McKittrick, Mo photo by Caitlyn Corder

Park Hills, Mo photo by Chelsea Dawes

Park Hills, Mo photo by Brandie Whited

Wentzville, Mo photo by Kimberly Rios

Potosi, Mo photo by Smantha Sheets

Fort Gratiot photo by Anne Ange

