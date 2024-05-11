PHOTOS: Viewers send photos as Northern Lights illuminate skies across St. Louis region

Liz Dowell
ST. LOUIS — Last night, viewers from all around our viewing area sent in photos of the Northern Lights, which were caused by a solar flare colliding with molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere. Many mentioned they had to rely on cameras or phones to capture the sight.

The northern lights were visible across the viewing area due to ‘extreme’ G5 geomagnetic storm conditions reaching Earth on Friday. These storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on the Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio, and satellite operations.

Here are some photos from viewers in both Illinois and Missouri. If you would like to see more viewer photos, check out this link to our Facebook.

  • Cedar Hills, Mo Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick
  • Elsberry, Mo photo by Stephanie Martin
  • Highland Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois Photo by Courtney Morton
  • Highland Silver Lake in Highland, Illinois Photo by Courtney Morton
  • Lake Saint Louis photo by Laura Staats
  • McKittrick, Mo photo by Caitlyn Corder
  • Park Hills, Mo photo by Chelsea Dawes
  • Park Hills, Mo photo by Brandie Whited
  • Wentzville, Mo photo by Kimberly Rios
  • Potosi, Mo photo by Smantha Sheets
  • Fort Gratiot photo by Anne Ange
