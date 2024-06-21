Photos, videos remind us of June record rainfall across Southwest Florida

June has been a month for the record books, literally, across Southwest Florida.

And it didn't take a hurricane or tropical storm ... just a lot of tropical moisture that decided to take its time crossing the Sunshine State.

More than 2 feet or rain fell in some areas.

Several locations in and around Naples received anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain on June 12. Farther east, 10 to 11 inches of rain fell in a single day, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

If you were able to stay inside during the days of rain, here's what you missed:

Record rainfall brings The Weather Channel to Southwest Florida

➤ The Weather Channel has arrived in Florida. Correspondent reporting live in Naples

Scenes from around Naples, Florida, June 11, 2024, as tropical moisture brings heavy rain

Flooding gets worse in Bonita Springs, Florida

Streets in Everglades City, Florida, flooded after days of rain

Rain continues to pummel Southwest Florida for 3rd day in row

Rain affects Cape Coral neighborhoods, Florida

Marco Island residents see flooded streets

Waves attract some Marco Island beachgoers despite high winds, rain

Can't get enough? Here's a look back at some of our weather coverage in Naples, Fort Myers, Florida

➤ Drenched! Mother Nature sure had her way with us this week

➤ Record-breaking rains continue into next week for Collier, Lee counties

➤ Live weather blog: Tracking the Florida rain drenching Lee County. Photos, video, more

➤ Live updates: Collier County Health Department addresses flooding risks, provides tips

➤ How do recent rainfall amounts from the no-name Florida storm compare to Hurricane Ian's?

➤ Water logged. Video compilation shows three days of Florida rain's impact on Fort Myers

➤ National Weather Service alert: 'Catastrophic flash flooding is possible' on I-75 in Collier

➤ Rain Train: This much rain has fallen in these Lee County locations since Monday

➤ Swamped: This much rain has fallen in these Collier County locations since Tuesday

➤ Thursday recap: Naples roads impassable, closed. Collier County under flood advisory

➤ Florida Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency after South Florida flooding

➤ Who's on the Beach during a tropical disturbance? Weather Channel and Fox Weather converge

➤ NWS: Fort Myers sees new rain record for June 11 at 4 inches. Rains to continue

➤ NWS: Record rains fell Tuesday in Naples. Even more rain hit Marco Island

➤ Weather Words: 12 creative ways we've heard experts describe all of this rain in Florida

Support local journalism by subscribing to a Florida news organization.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Naples flooding rains from June: Photos of wet Southwest Florida