Photos and videos capture damage as strong storm slams Houston: 'Downtown is a mess'

Houston continues to recover after dangerous storms with extremely high winds swept through the area on Thursday leaving broken glass on streets, windows blown out, power lines down, trees on homes and families mourning after at least four people were reported dead.

Houston is in "recovery mode," Mayor John Whitmire said Thursday evening during a news conference.

"Downtown is a mess. It's dangerous due to the glass and the lack of traffic lights," according to Whitmire. "So stay at home. I can't emphasize that, repeat that enough."

Of the four people who died, two of them were killed by falling trees, and another died in a crane accident, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during the news conference. It is unclear how the fourth person died during the storms.

Are you cleaning up storm damage today? Take a look at what happened at HFD Station 39. Then tell us about your damage in the comments. pic.twitter.com/J9JedIFBBW — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) May 17, 2024

A Timelapse of the intense supercell storm passing through Houston (Near Northside). I’ve lived in Houston for almost 10 years and this was the most intense storm I’ve seen/been through. #txwx #HTX #Stormnado pic.twitter.com/Ny5dueikQ6 — Armando M. (@ajmx83) May 17, 2024

A severe storm system swept through Houston, Texas on Thursday causing heavy damage, including flooding of roadways.

A severe storm system swept through Houston, Texas on Thursday causing heavy damage, including fallen trees.

A severe storm system swept through Houston, Texas on Thursday causing heavy damage, including fallen trees, powerlines and debris from structures.

The severe storm system continues to travel through the Southeast with winds up to 100 mph. Southern Alabama, including Montgomery and Selma, may see a few tornadoes as hail and "damaging winds" of up to 60 mph are expected to go through the area.

"If you like rain and storms the next 2 days are for you," the National Weather Service in Birmingham posted Friday morning on X.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Houston storm damage photos, videos: Severe weather leaves a 'mess'