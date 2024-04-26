Photos and video show massive fire erupt at iconic Oceanside Pier in California

The iconic Oceanside Pier in southern California erupted in flames Thursday afternoon, sending plumes of billowing smoke into the sky as firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews worked to contain and fully extinguish the flames overnight, and now investigators have set to work to determine what caused the large fire to ignite, the city said in its latest update. No injuries were reported, according to the update.

Still working the pier fire. Crews will remain working through the night to ensure it remains confined to the end of the pier. pic.twitter.com/JEJdWZK0FG — Oceanside Fire Department (@Oceanside_Fire) April 26, 2024

The massive inferno at the coastal city pier, which is popular among tourists and locals alike, set off a firestorm on social media. Here's what we know about what happened.

A fire burns Thursday on the West end of the Oceanside Pier, in Oceanside, California.

Pier remains closed after fire contained

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday local time at the end of the pier, damaging both the structure itself and restaurants located on it, officials said.

The Oceanside Fire Department responded to the scene to fight the blaze from the ground, along with the assistance of the U.S. Coast Guard from the water and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from the air via a helicopter.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning Thursday on the West end of the Oceanside Pier, in Oceanside, California.

A livestream from KGTV in San Diego showed smoke billowing into the sky from the end of the pier, while photos and videos shared online showed crowds gathered on the nearby beach to watch.

By 6 p.m., the fire was largely contained to the end of the pier as crews planned to work through the night to ensure it was completely extinguished.

As of 11:25 p.m. Thursday, the beach remained closed from the pier south to Tyson Street "to keep the community safe from any debris that washes up," the fire department said on Facebook. The city has continued to advise people to stay away the area to avoid any lingering smoke.

Oceanside Pier has been destroyed five times since 1890

Built in 1888, the 1,954-foot-long pier is famous as the longest wooden pier on the western United States coastline.

It's been destroyed and rebuilt five times since raging seas first ravaged it in 1890, according to VisitOceanside, the city's tourism bureau. Today's structure dates to 1987.

A beachgoer looks on from the shore as a massive fire burns on the West end of the Oceanside Pier.

The pier is the backdrop for a host of Oceanside events, from surf competitions to concerts at an amphitheater, according to the city.

It's likely the cause of the fire won't be determined for a matter of days, the city said in its latest update.

