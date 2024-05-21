PHOTOS: Vehicle hits multiple parked cars in Montgomery County causing significant damage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Multiple parked cars were significantly damaged after being hit by a moving vehicle late Sunday night.

The crash happened near Watkins Mill and Stedwick roads on May 19 at around 11 p.m.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue System (MCFRS), said in a post on the X platform that a moving vehicle struck multiple parked cars.

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

As a result of the crash, “lots of property damage” was done to multiple cars.

MCFRS treated an adult for their injuries, Piringer said.

