The Best Photos From London's Anti-Trump Protests

LONDON ― The bustling metropolis became a feast for the eyes on Friday as protesters took over the city’s center and the area near Parliament, demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom. Protesters also gathered in cities across Britain as the president made his way across the English countryside for a series of meetings.
Check out snapshots of key moments here:
Demonstrators float a blimp portraying President Donald Trump, next to a Union Flag above Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London on July 13, 2018.
A man dressed as Trump in a gorilla costume stands in what appears to be a prison cell during a London protest.
Protesters gathered near an entrance to the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.'s residence in London on July 12, 2018 as Trump arrived.
More protesters outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, ahead of the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May.
Homemade anti-Trump placards in Butler's Cross, close to the prime minister's country residence of Chequers, during day two of Trump's visit.
A protester carries an umbrella during an anti-Trump demonstration.
A lone counter-protester, who referred to himself as “Brit Pete,” railed against the “mainstream media” for making up stories about Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/G2XzEKvJzY— Willa Frej (@willafrej) July 13, 2018
A lone counter-protester, who referred to himself as “Brit Pete,” railed against the “mainstream media” for making up stories about Donald Trump.
Demonstrators protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, in central London, Britain, July 13, 2018.
A drag queen joins protesters against the UK visit of US President Donald Trump as they gather to take part in a march and rally in London.
The handmaid on the left, Angela Wardbrown, traveled from Winchester to attend today’s protest. Totalitarian regimes, like the one on the hit show, “have their roots in some of what Trump’s doing now,” she said. “It’s endemic.”
14-month-old Linus Hemphreys and his mother Alexandra Heminsley from Brighton protests the visit of President Donald Trump to the UK.
Protesters hold up signs referencing Trump's "grab 'em by the pussy" comments.
Tens of thousands people protest U.S. President Donald Trump in central London.
Demonstrators protesting President Donald Trump's visit sit on the shoulders of what appears to be Trump.
A young demonstrator holds a banner calling U.S. President Donald Trump "a super-villain."
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.