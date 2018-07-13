The Best Photos From London's Anti-Trump Protests

LONDON ― The bustling metropolis became a feast for the eyes on Friday as protesters took over the city’s center and the area near Parliament, demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom. Protesters also gathered in cities across Britain as the president made his way across the English countryside for a series of meetings.

Check out snapshots of key moments here:

(Peter Nicholls / Reuters) More

Demonstrators float a blimp portraying President Donald Trump, next to a Union Flag above Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London on July 13, 2018.

(Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images) More

A man dressed as Trump in a gorilla costume stands in what appears to be a prison cell during a London protest.

(TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images) More

Protesters gathered near an entrance to the U.S. ambassador to the U.K.'s residence in London on July 12, 2018 as Trump arrived.

(PA Wire/PA Images) More