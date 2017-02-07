Photos Of Trump In Bathrobe Flood Twitter

Photos of Donald Trump wearing a bathrobe flooded Twitter late Monday after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed that the president does not own one. Spicer’s comments came after the New York Times report, which described Trump’s routine in the White House, said that the president watches television in his bathrobe.

The Times report — published Sunday — painted an unflattering picture of the Trump administration’s time in the White House so far.

“Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit. In a darkened, mostly empty West Wing, Mr. Trump’s provocative chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, finishes another 16-hour day planning new lines of attack,” the Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Trump calls it a day at 6:30 p.m. and spends his evenings alone — his wife Melania and youngest son Barron are in New York to complete the latter’s school year.

“When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home,” the report said.

However, the Times report did not go down very well with Trump, who criticized the daily in a tweet.

Spicer demanded an apology from the publication.

“That report was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the president an apology,” Spicer said Monday. “There were just literally blatant factual errors and it’s unacceptable to see that kind of reporting or so-called reporting.”

Spicer also pointed out that Trump does not have a bathrobe and he “doesn’t wear one.”

“I don't think the president owns a bathrobe; he definitely doesn’t wear one,” Spicer said. “From top to bottom they [the Times] made up stories that just don’t exist. And I think that’s unfortunate.”

Following Spicer’s comments, social media users took to Twitter and posted photos that allegedly showed the president in bathrobes. While some users questioned the White House press secretary’s knowledge on the president’ bathrobe, others were repulsed seeing photos of the Republican billionaire in a bathrobe.

One Twitter user noted that actor Mike Rowe auctioned Trump’s autographed bathrobe last August.

