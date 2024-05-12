PHOTOS: TRAX train derailed in West Valley after ‘severe mechanical issues,’ no injuries reported

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A TRAX train was derailed in West Valley City on Sunday afternoon, causing the final car to collide with a power pole, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

UTA initially posted on social media to alert riders of the situation, saying, “Expect significant delays on the Green Line between West Valley Central and Decker Lake Station due to severe mechanical issues.”

Less than an hour after the original post alerted riders of the issues, the UTA cited a “rail issue,” as the cause for “major delays,” and informed riders that Decker Lake Station would not be receiving service at that time.

Carl Arky, a spokesperson for UTA told ABC4.com that the TRAX derailment happened just before 2 p.m., in the vicinity of 3100 South and Decker Lake Boulevard.

A TRAX train is seen off the tracks after an incident on the afternoon of May 12, 2024. (Courtesy: Tim Pulley)

“As of yet, we don’t know exactly what happened,” Arky said. “It’s an investigation that’s underway right now.”

Arky said the four-car Green Line train was traveling southbound and was turning a corner. The first three cars made it around the corner, but the last car derailed and struck a power pole, according to Arky.

Arky said the incident caused “substantial damage,” but there have been no injuries reported as of yet. There were about 16 people on the train, and Arky said he believes most of them may have been in the first three cars.

No one was taken to the hospital after the incident, and Arky said the UTA is hoping to clear the car off the tracks with the help of a crane later on Sunday.

“The hope is, is that we can reestablish service through this area tomorrow, but we’re not sure if that will be the case just yet,” Arky said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 3100 South and Decker Lake Boulevard. Arky said service cannot resume until the power is restored.

“It’s not a common occurrence,” Arky said of TRAX derailments.

Arky encouraged riders to check the Transit app and UTA accounts on social media for further updates if they typically rely on the affected TRAX route.

The UTA said a van bridge and a bus bridge had been activated between River Trail and West Valley Central while the derailment is being investigated and addressed.

