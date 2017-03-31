In photos: Take a tour of Paris's newest luxury address floating on the Seine

A new luxury super yacht is setting sail on the Seine in Paris, with features that include an onboard cinema, spa and wellness center, marble bathrooms and opulent cabins. Christened by TV personality Joan Collins this week, the SS Joie de Vivre, or "Joy of Living" ship will take up to 128 guests on river cruises that explore regions like Normandy, Bordeaux and Avignon in eight and 15-day cruises.

Guests slumber in sumptuous cabins that feature custom-designed Savoir of England beds, tufted velvet headboards, heavy drapes, Egyptian cotton sheets and marble-lined bathrooms stocked with luxury Hermes and L'Occitane bath and body products.

Take a tour of Paris's newest floating luxury hotel.