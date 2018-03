National parks across the US received more than 330 million visits in 2017, with visitors spending a total of about 1.44 billion recreational hours in the great Americal wilderness. Though around the same number of visits were made in 2017 as they were in 2016, figures show that visitors spent 19 million more hours at the parks than they did in 2016. Here's a quick look at the top 10 most visited national parks of 2017.