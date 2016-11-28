In photos: The top 10 chefs on the 100 Chefs 2017 list

After polling more than 530 chefs belonging to the exclusive two and three Michelin-starred club, a gastronomy magazine in France has released a list of the 100 Chefs 2017, topped by French chef Alain Passard. For the third edition of the awards, chefs were asked to name five confrères who best represent the values of their profession; create exceptional, must-try cuisine; and whose restaurants are must-visit destinations. Check out the top 10 list.